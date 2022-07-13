Someone from the Western Cape is holding a R20 Lotto Plus ticket worth R3 million.
Ithuba said it was searching for the winner who bagged the jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.
It said the player spent R20 on the July 9 draw and the winning ticket was worth R3 390 180.20.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Shoprite Checkers in Vredenburg, Western Cape.
Ithuba encourages players to check their tickets and approach the regional office to process their winnings.
“With amounts bigger than R50 000, we always have a team of financial advisers and psychologists, who assist with debriefing our winners, as winning large amounts of money may cause a form of trauma or shock,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.