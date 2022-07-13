Ithuba said it was searching for the winner who bagged the jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.

Someone from the Western Cape is holding a R20 Lotto Plus ticket worth R3 million.

It said the player spent R20 on the July 9 draw and the winning ticket was worth R3 390 180.20.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Shoprite Checkers in Vredenburg, Western Cape.

Ithuba encourages players to check their tickets and approach the regional office to process their winnings.