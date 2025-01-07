THE winner of the R40 million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot has claimed their prize. The winner bagged the jackpot from 28 December, 2024, draw and only came forward to claim their prize on January 3, 2025.

Mzansi’s newest multi-millionaire tells National Lottery Ithuba: “I have not been able to eat since Saturday, 28 December, with excitement.” After hiding the winning ticket inside toilet paper in her diary, the Gqberha vrou adds: “I eventually phoned the call centre and subsequently visited the Ithuba office where I learned that I was R40 million richer. “When you are blessed, it is your duty to become a blessing to others.

“That is exactly what I intend to do with my winnings – bless others.” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza says: “We are thrilled to celebrate Lotto Plus 1 to wrap up 2024. “The year was marked by phenomenal jackpots, and this win is a landmark moment to have closed the year on a high note.”