One lucky Capitec account holder is almost R20 million richer after winning the Powerball Plus jackpot. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the winner won R19.793.095 in the July 21 draw via the Capitec app, but has not yet claimed their kroon.

“This significant win has undoubtedly brought joy and excitement to the lucky winner, whose life will be forever transformed by this substantial windfall,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. “The National Lottery team congratulates the individual and extends their best wishes for an abundant and prosperous future.” Mabuza said it is moments like this that are make the National Lottery so special, “as we witness the positive impact that our games can have on the lives of our players”.

Ithuba confirmed they were still waiting for the winner of the R44m Lotto jackpot from the July 12 draw to come forward and claim their prize. They said the ticket worth R44,331,253.90 was purchased on the Standard Bank platform. To claim the jackpot, the winner must provide:

– Valid identification proof (passport, driver’s licence, etc.) – Winning ticket(s) for verification Contact details (phone number, email address, etc.) – Bank account details for the transfer of funds