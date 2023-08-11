Residents of Lost City say they are gatvol of living in filth, claiming that almost every drain in the area is overflowing with poo. The blocked drains are caused by constant power failures at the sewerage pump station in Swartklip Road.

Sheila Bennet says mense are drowning in hulle k@k and demands that the City of Cape Town take action. “Dit stink, jy voel altyd naar en hier is klein kinders ook,” Sheila added. The frustrated auntie wysed that they have complained and logged requests but the outcome remains the same.

“Nothing happens, the council people were already here and opened the drains but I don’t know what's going on,” she said. When the Daily Voice visited the area on Thursday, several drains were overflowing with drolle and floating in dammetjies of vuil water. Wilma Burggraaff claimed that her yard has been flooded with poop for almost two months.

“It’s been like this for some time and it is serious. Sometimes the place at the back also gets flooded,” a kwaad Wilma said. “It is a health risk but wat kan ek maak? I’m waiting for them to come.” But, Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said it’s impossible to man the pump station permanently. “The sewer pump station in Swartklip, Mitchells Plain is situated in a high-risk area which means staff need to be accompanied by security personnel to ensure their safety while they are doing their work on-site,” Badroodien explained.