Tragedy has struck Cape beaches this week with two people dying and one boy still being sought after he was swept out to sea. On Tuesday, a Sea Point mother was washed off the rocks and swept out to sea at Rocklands Beach.

She was rescued but sadly passed away Wednesday morning. RESPONSE: NSRI and medics in Sea Point. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Table Bay duty controller Paula Leech said on Tuesday, they were alerted to a call out after 2pm by Law Enforcement officers. It is believed that the woman was walking along the rocks when she was swept into the sea by a giant wave.

More on this WATCH: Rugby coach falls to his death

“On arrival on the scene, sight of an adult female was seen drifting approximately 200 metres off-shore but sight of the female was lost in misty conditions with a heavy sea swell running,” Leech says. A helicopter returning to the V&A Waterfront diverted to assist in efforts to find the woman. The woman was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries on Wednesday morning, confirms NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

“Her family were at her side. Hospital staff were able to locate her family, we believe from a necklace she was wearing when she was brought to the hospital by paramedics,” says Lambinon. “The family has respectfully appealed for privacy in this difficult time.” The NSRI appealed to mense to take heed of the full moon spring tide that causes higher than normal high tides.

During winter months, storm sea conditions can increase shoreline risks during the full moon and new moon spring tides. This full moon spring tide will last into the next few days. Meanwhile, the search is still on for nine-year-old Moegamat Kamaar from Belhar, who slipped and fell on the rocks before he was washed into the sea at Sandy Bay on Sunday.

An eye-witness, Christiaan Mouton, said: “Both Moegamat and the other boy around age 15 were playing on the rocks. Moegamat barely went into the water. Strong beach waves came, and one moment he was there and the other he was not.” The boy’s foster father, Rubin du Preez, 62, said the family came to the beach for a walk and only heard screams for help. “I am a good swimmer but I am not a strong swimmer anymore because of my age so there’s nothing much I could have done to help and save him.”

On Monday, Greig Oliver, 58, former Scotland scrumhalf and Munster Rugby’s Elite Performance Officer died in a paragliding accident. TRAGIC DEATH: Greig Oliver. Picture: ©INPHO/Ben Brady Oliver had been in Cape Town to support his son who was participating in the World Rugby Under-20 championship for Ireland. The freak accident occurred when two tandem paragliders collided mid-air.