You’ve heard about netball and basketball, but do you know what ringball is? A ringball player from Strand says he is ready to represent his country after he was selected for the SA under-23 men’s team.

Toufeeq Brinkhuis, 21, received a call-up to the national team to attend a training camp in Pretoria in August 2023. “It took me five years to achieve this goal, finally reaching it is a dream come true and I’m forever grateful,” he says. TALENTED: Toufeeq Brinkhuis, 21.Pictures Supplied Ringball is a traditional South African sport which is similar to basketball and netball, and is also played in Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, India and Mauritius.

According to Toufeeq, ringball is a complex game but once you get the hang of it, it is easy to play. NEEDS HELP: Toufeeq “So there are 18 active players on the court, six in every block. It is played on a netball court, you have your defenders, middles and shooters. “Every goal is two points, shooting with both hands on the ball and a throw spin with an aim towards the goal post,” he explains.

He plays a defender and says he has learnt how to read the game, when to attack and when to hang back. His proud mom, Aqeela Brinkhuis, tells Daily Voice that she will go to the ends of the earth to see her son achieve his dreams. “,” she says. “I have a lot of confidence in him to represent his country to the best of his ability through the love he has for this sport.”

However, the ringball star’s chances of representing the green and gold are slim as he needs R16 000 for his trip to Pretoria, which will cover his flights, accommodation and food. PROUD: Mom Aqeela Brinkhuis.Pictures Supplied “I need some funding. On 5 August, we have a practice camp in Pretoria, the 19th is our first exhibition game in Wes Rand and the 2nd of September is our second exhibition game,” Toufeeq says. Aqeela, who has been trying to find sponsorships, says they would be grateful for any donations.