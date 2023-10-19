Crime-fighter Hanif Loonat is taking the fight for “justice for brown people” to City hall.
“I would like to serve my people with honour and dignity,” said Loonat, who became a City councillor for the National Coloured Congress (NCC), formerly the Cape Coloured Congress (CCC).
According to the City of Cape Town website, all councillors are assigned to a sub-council and serve either as elected ward councillors or as proportional representation (PR) councillors deployed by their political party.
On why Loonat, who has been a member of the ANC for over four decades, chose to align with the NCC, he said: “For the last 18 years that I’ve worked in the province, I’ve realised that there is representation for the township via the ANC and other parties and there is obviously a mouthpiece for the suburbs and the advantaged areas.
“But there was nothing for the Cape Flats. In fact those that are serving in these areas are not doing what they have to do and serve their people.
“And from the crime and safety issues, the people most prejudiced and most challenged are the people from the Cape Flats in coloured areas and I therefore believe, through this party, I can serve the marginalised communities, which is the brown people.
“I believe the NCC has proven its worth when it comes to serving its constituency which is the brown people.”
Loonat says his contributions in the new role would be crime prevention, and getting civic organisations and community police forums organised.
He formally joined the NCC about six months ago. Loonat recently worked alongside NCC president Fadiel Adams to expose alleged corruption within the City of Cape Town.
Adams says getting Loonat on board was a no-brainer.
“He’s an avowed non-racialist, his integrity cannot be questioned,” he added.
The formal swearing in as councillor will take place next week.