“I would like to serve my people with honour and dignity,” said Loonat, who became a City councillor for the National Coloured Congress (NCC), formerly the Cape Coloured Congress (CCC).

According to the City of Cape Town website, all councillors are assigned to a sub-council and serve either as elected ward councillors or as proportional representation (PR) councillors deployed by their political party.

On why Loonat, who has been a member of the ANC for over four decades, chose to align with the NCC, he said: “For the last 18 years that I’ve worked in the province, I’ve realised that there is representation for the township via the ANC and other parties and there is obviously a mouthpiece for the suburbs and the advantaged areas.

“But there was nothing for the Cape Flats. In fact those that are serving in these areas are not doing what they have to do and serve their people.