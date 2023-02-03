Charity organisation Things On Wheels has urged the public to be on the lookout for one of its vehicles that was stolen in Meadowridge this week. The community-based organisation currently feeds 600 pupils daily, as well as mense in informal settlements, from their company vehicles.

However one of these vehicles was stolen on Wednesday, making it difficult to carry out projects, explained spokesperson Bahiesha Solomons. Solomons said the theft happened while one of the NPO’s drivers stopped at a shop in Meadowridge. “Our driver was done with deliveries for the day and on his way home to Retreat, he stopped at the garage.

“When he came out of the shop he realised that the charity van had been stolen.” Solomons added that the Toyota Stallion panel van covered with the organisation’s orange and blue branding was part of the reason why they could carry out their work. “We cannot sustain all our projects across the province if we don’t have vehicles on the road.”