A WETTON martial arts gym is hoping to unearth the next Dricus du Plessis. Fighterz Inc. MMA and Wellness Academy will be hosting their first kickboxing and boxing championship called Rising Stars Promotions this Saturday at Simon van der Stel Primary School in Wynberg.

Athletes from all over the Western Cape will compete in 14 kickboxing and 13 boxing fights in collaboration with Vibrant Sports. Fighterz Inc. founder and head coach Fidaah Edries said that there is a need to develop young talented athletes in the southern suburbs and provide a platform for their family and supporters to see them in action. KICK START: Jiyaad Diedericks He explains: “With this event, we wish to showcase our local talented athletes at their peak.

“We would also like to bring awareness to the amazing gyms and martial arts centres in the communities focused on developing members of the community through martial arts. “It is all about development towards creating the next world champions. We were established in 2015 and do boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Jiujitsu, MMA, as well as kids’ bullyproof classes and ladies’ self defence classes.” Edries reckons that fighters in the southern suburbs don’t get to compete regularly in tournaments innie Kaap and believes this will give his students the kans to show they are among the best of the best.

BEST OF THE BEST: Fidaah Edries and Aayesha Majiet He adds: “Events always happen either in the Northern Suburbs or Melkbosstrand, so athletes from the southern suburbs have to travel far to compete and all their supporters and family can’t always go watch them. “This makes it much more convenient for our athletes from the area and their families to come and support and we want that sort of support for our young athletes to motivate them further. “The goal with this promotion is to nurture young talent from the grassroots level.”