A retired Mitchells Plain uncle has been keeping the park in his area clean and revamping it out of his own pocket as he sukkels with the City of Cape Town for assistance. Richard Hendricks from Portlands started painting murals on the walls at the Ontario Park with the help of Jerry Appolis, whom he pays R200 to R400 per day.

PICASSO, IS DIT JY? Richard’s beautiful artwork. Pictures: Supplied The 65-year-old said he started this project three months ago, when he paid a few local guys to help clean the park before he started painting. Richard Hendricks, 65 “I spent a lot of money but I have been hassling with the council who promised me for two months already that they are going to bring the paint, because it is their park but nothing has happened,” he explained. “I started the project by using my pension fund but I need assistance to finish.”

Kwaai artwork at the Ontario Park Richard said he won R3 000 betting on horses and spent it all on the project, along with his pension money. “The guys vandalised the park and are selling drugs to the laaities and I thought that I should upgrade the park to keep it nice and clean for our kids, that is why I started this project,” the uncle wysed. REVAMPED: Park The City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department said it is was aware of the project and confirmed that paint was delivered to Richard on May 11.