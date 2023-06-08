Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has fallen victim to a WhatsApp scam, losing thousands of rands in the process.
Madonsela took to Twitter to warn mense about an identity thief after being scammed by a person who stole her friend’s profile.
I and a friend lost thousands of rands from a scammer who had hijacked the WhatsApp profile of a mutual friend. He was pretending to be that friend. It was only when the scammer became so greedy and brazen that my son and I figured out the scam and warned other friends. WhatsApp…— Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) June 7, 2023
She claimed that the dief posed as a mutual friend but was caught out after they became uitgevriet.
“It was only when the scammer became so greedy and brazen that my son and I figured out the scam and warned other friends.
“WhatsApp ID theft or hacking is real.
“Worse is people can hack others’ WhatsApp IDs as many of us have been scammed by people masquerading as friends or family,” Madonsela tweeted.