Cape Town Traffic officers are attending to incidents of public violence on the N2 and buses are still unable to operate within Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Philippi East, Langa and Mfuleni. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and to expect severe delays on Monday as multiple road closures and public violence have been reported across Cape Town.

According to Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs, the following roads are affected. – The intersection of Duinefontein Road and Goven Mbeki Road is reopened to traffic. – The R300 is reopened to traffic.

– Airport approach Road is closed from the N2 inbound and the N2 outbound. – The Borcheds Quarry road access to the Airport is closed at Robert Sobukwe road. – The N2 inbound is closed at Spine road.

Cape Town Traffic officers are also attending to incidents of public violence on the N2. According to an update by Golden Arrow Bus Services, buses are still unable to operate within Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Philippi East, Langa and Mfuleni. The Western Cape High Court has on Sunday granted the Golden Arrows Bus company an interim interdict to resume its services in Cape Town amidst the ongoing taxi strike.

The interdict is understood to be against the harassment and intimidation from taxi associations. Talks between government and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) leadership to resolve the cause for the stay away was suspended on Sunday. “We can confirm that the stay away will continue until Wednesday, August 9, as initially announced,” Santaco said in a statement.