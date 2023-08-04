A Mitchells Plain mom claims her twin babies were signed out of Mowbray Maternity Hospital without her knowledge after social workers allegedly forged her signature. Kimberly Smart, 29, said her heart stopped on July 29 when she went to breastfeed her babies, only to be told that her children were not there.

The baby boy and girl had been born a month prematurely on June 23. “I remember I went there on Saturday night to feed my children. When I got there, they told me my twins are not there anymore, that I signed them out,” she told the Daily Voice. “I asked them why would I come to the hospital if I signed them out? Then they wanted to compare my signature to the one on the page, as if I was the one lying.

TAKEN AWAY: The pigeon pair twin siblings “I explained that my babies are under a social worker because I failed to book my delivery, then they wanted to see my ID. But I did not have it with me, so they couldn’t prove that I am the mommy. “Then the security that came in afterwards told me that a social worker signed my babies out under my name.” Kimberly, who has three other kids, made contact with social services and went to the “grey building” in Town Centre, Mitchells Plain where she was told that the laaities are in a safe place.

“They wanted to do a drug test because I was on drugs three years ago, and the test came back negative,” she said. “The Tuesday they phoned to say there was a court case, but by the time I arrived at court, the matter was done. At least I still got to see my kids and take pictures of my son and daughter when they were driving away.” MISSES HER CHILDREN: Mother Kimberly Smart, 29 Kimberly could not provide further details on the case, other than the fact that it involved social workers.

All the mom wants is to hold her babies. “I just want my children back, I just want to hold them; my breasts are full and it’s sore. I must ask my eldest daughter every night to suck by breasts because it’s so painful,” she added. “I’d understand if I couldn’t take care of my kids, but I can. I knew I couldn't choose drugs over my children and that is why I stopped. I got married and I have changed now. I am being tortured like this.

“Also, who does something like that? To sign someone’s babies out of hospital without them knowing and then to also forge the mom’s signature?” Kimberly asked. GONE: Mowbray Maternity Hospital Spokesperson Monique Mortlock-Malgas said the Western Cape Social Development is aware of the matter. However, she added, the necessary legal processes were followed prior to the babies being discharged by a social worker into the care of a safety parent.