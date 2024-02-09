On Saturday a vigil will be held on Sea Point Promenade in memory of children killed in Palestine and to collect donations for the Soles of our Souls School Shoe Drive. Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine are collecting funds to buy 10 000 pairs of school shoes which will be donated to needy children in South Africa.

The campaign was sparked by 3-year-old Reem and her 5-year-old brother, Tarek, who were killed by an Israeli missile strike in November 2023 in the Al Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza. View this post on Instagram A post shared by South African Healthcare Workers For Palestine 🇵![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🏨![CDATA[]]>🍉 (@hcw4palestinesa) A video of grieving oupa Khaled Nabhan holding Reem’s lifeless body while lamenting that she was the “soul of [his] soul” went viral. “Reem and Tarek are two of over 10 000 children killed by the relentless Israeli bombardments and assaults on Gaza. We refuse to let these children become nameless statistics,” Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine said.

They have since been hosting nationwide vigils for victims, with the next one taking place on Saturday. The Cape Town vigil will be held from 4pm to 6pm at the Sea Point Promenade, and the event will include first hand accounts by doctors who have worked in Gaza, Prof Louis Reynolds and Dr Asma Salloo, and a performance by 021REBELS, a group of teenage dancers from Delft and Mitchell’s Plain. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Health Workers for Palestine (@healthworkers4palestine) “In collaboration with Gift of the Givers, we will be collecting donations for 10 000 school shoes for South African children in need. Thousands of pairs of shoes will be displayed at the vigils as a visual representation of the sheer numbers of innocent children in Gaza who have now been killed,” the organisation said.