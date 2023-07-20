The annual Mandela Day, in memory of the father of our nation, Nelson Mandela, is all about giving back and that is what happened at Eersterivier High School on Tuesday. The high school experienced something they thought would never happen as several businesses came together to play fairy godmother by revamping the school’s kitchen and toilets.

Teacher Reinet Daniels says they are stoked at the new look kitchen and loos. A FRESH START: Toilet and kitchen upgraded “The businesses really came and made the school better and this is what Mandela Day is about. They took time out of their day to help improve our environment. “Die gees en ingesteldheid waarmee dit gedoen was is hartroerend.”

Among others, PG Bison sponsored the materials for the kitchens and feeding hall areas. R&L Architects did all the redesigns and Dulux sponsored the paints. NICE: KITCHEN Libra Shopfitters fitted all the kitchen units, while Lixil/Cobra donated brand-new taps and toilet seats. Madeleen Greyvenstein from PG Bison says it was an exciting journey to partner with the other businesses to celebrate Mandela Day.