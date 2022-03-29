Capetonians have been warned to watch out for housing scams that request them to pay for government assistance.

The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements says they have seen an increase in scams being reported, particularly online, requesting citizens to either pay a deposit or holding fee for a government house; to pay to be approved for a government housing opportunity; or to pay for the processing of an application.

The department said that no payment is required to be placed on the housing demand database or to apply for a housing subsidy, or any related government housing service.

“The department has been alerted to increasing scams requiring Western Cape residents to pay for government housing assistance. Growing complaints of fraudulent sales of government subsidised houses are also received.

“In many instances, vulnerable residents fall prey to these scams in the hope of being assisted, or bumped up on the waiting list, for a government housing opportunity.

“In most cases, money exchanged due to scams is not recovered,” said Phila Mayisela, acting head of the department.

To register on the housing database, you can visit your nearest municipal housing office, or via the Western Cape Government APP, found on the Play Store or iStore.

To report scams, contact the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701.

[email protected]