South Africans can look forward to six new coin designs in the new year. The South African Reserve Bank has gazetted the dimension, design and compilation of the fourth decimal coin series for the year 2023. As of January 1, 2023, the new coins will be recognised as a legal tender, reports IOL.

The gazette revealed the new design of the coins as well as the new animals that will be visible on the geld. The new design includes the words ‘South Africa’ printed on one side of the coins, which will be printed in all of the country’s official languages and the languages will be rotated on an annual basis. On the new R5 coin, the words South Africa will be printed in three different languages. On the R2, 50c, 20c and 10c coins there will be two different languages. The R1 coin will only have one official language printed on it.

The wildebeest or gnu on the R5 coin will be replaced by whales. The design on the R2 coin will be changed from the kudu to the springbok. The design on the R1 coin will be changed from a springbok to a protea. The strelitzia that appears on the 50c coin will make way for a loerie.