A mom of one says she saw her life flash before her eyes the night her ex-berk allegedly beat her so bad that she started crying tears of blood. The 37-year-old from Langa says she now fears for her life after her former lover was released on R1 500 bail on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old suspect appeared on a charge of assault in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court, where the matter was postponed to July 19. Meanwhile, the victim, who asked not to be named, said she will never forget the night of her attack in May, when she was allegedly strangled, suffocated and beaten with a heater by her boyfriend of two years. The couple earlier met up at a club and alles was perfect until they got home.

“I found two pieces of used condoms on the floor so I immediately turned to him and asked him why he would do such a thing,” she said. “That’s when he lost it. He started accusing me and saying I am the one who used it. “He undressed himself and stood in his onderbroek and vest and started to beat me.”

She claimed he even rukked off her underwear and said it smelt like used condoms. “I ran to another room and tried to keep the door closed with my back, but he kicked it open,” the victim added. “He then put a sock over his hand, suffocating me.

“He took [an] extension cord and strangled me and whatever he could find he used to hit me, even a heater.” FEARS: This 37-year-old Langa woman The woman said when she screamed for help, he told her to stop making a noise. “He called me a b!tch and said he would kill me. I told him I’d stop because at that moment I could see my life just flashing before my eyes,” she explained.

When her lover eventually passed out and tieped, she drove to a friend who took her to the police station. “The next thing I remember was sitting in hospital crying, with blood coming out of my eyes. I couldn’t see at this point my eyes were beaten shut,” she said. “They said I needed to stay in high care for almost a week because there was also blood on my kidneys.

“I could’ve died, but yet he was charged with assault and not attempted murder.” The woman is currently living in a safe space and has a protection order against her alleged attacker who is out on bail. “To know he is out on bail is so scary. What if he is watching me, what if he finds me and kills me like he said he would?”