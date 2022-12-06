A former Western Cape top cop is using social media to give women safety tips during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.
The campaign kicked off last month, highlighting the seriousness of abuse against women and children.
Sharon Jephta, a former lieutenant-general, now aims to help women who are living in fear with their abusive partners.
Jephta, who shares a series of tips on Facebook, says the idea came about last year when she posted a few YouTube videos with the intention to motivate cops.
“GBV was one of the reasons why I joined the SAPS in 1981,” she explains.
“The response to these social media postings made me realise that I could use my skills, experience and knowledge about policing to assist victims and make them aware that they can escape.”
She says often victims spend a lot of money on legal fees, not knowing that they can escape without spending a cent.
“Law enforcement is equipped to decrease GBV, but they are not equipped to prevent it as it is a silent crime and happens within the four walls of the home,” Jephta adds.
“The best person to prevent GBV is the victim or potential victims. It is therefore vital that the public is aware of what to do to prevent them from becoming victims.
“These tips should be practical and each person should personalise it for him/herself as each situation is unique," she explains.
For example, she advises that when planning your escape from an abusive relationship, don’t do anything to escalate the violence, make sure that you have a safe place to go to, and take all crucial documents and items with you.