A former Western Cape top cop is using social media to give women safety tips during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign. The campaign kicked off last month, highlighting the seriousness of abuse against women and children.

Sharon Jephta, a former lieutenant-general, now aims to help women who are living in fear with their abusive partners. Jephta, who shares a series of tips on Facebook, says the idea came about last year when she posted a few YouTube videos with the intention to motivate cops. “GBV was one of the reasons why I joined the SAPS in 1981,” she explains.

“The response to these social media postings made me realise that I could use my skills, experience and knowledge about policing to assist victims and make them aware that they can escape.” She says often victims spend a lot of money on legal fees, not knowing that they can escape without spending a cent. “Law enforcement is equipped to decrease GBV, but they are not equipped to prevent it as it is a silent crime and happens within the four walls of the home,” Jephta adds.