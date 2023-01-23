A brave Grade 12 learner started trending on social media after opening up about failing the matric exams. Lestowan Visser, 18, from Langeberg Secondary in Robertson, took to Facebook with a picture holding his results and captioned it: “Don’t qualify for a national senior certificate but it’s also not the end of the world. We will try again.”

The post had received more than 1 500 reactions, 253 shares and 150 comments by on Sunday. “I expected more from myself because I was full of self-confidence,” he tells the Daily Voice. “Our school’s pass rate was high but when I opened my envelope I just read the bottom part which stated that I do not qualify for a national senior certificate.

“I felt very disappointed in myself but I did not expect my Facebook post to receive that much attention. KAP AAN: Visser will rewrite failed subjects “I did not upload the post for mense because every year I post my successful stories and I felt why can’t I post this? “The comments on the post made me feel better, people encouraged me om aan te hou and now I can motivate those who didn’t make it to do the same,” he adds.

The Western Cape recorded an 81.4% pass rate. Lestowan says that he failed geography and maths literacy. He was in emotional turmoil last year: “I lost a very close friend last year and that was a major setback for me. She was pregnant and had complications during birth.