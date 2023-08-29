Three elderly and sickly sisters from Grassy Park are desperately seeking help after they were evicted from the home, where they’ve been living for 17 years. Belinda Goldschmidt, 67, takes care of her sisters Willemina Coxson, 80, and Gertrude Dearhan, 75.

Belinda said they’ve been renting a separate entrance on her ex-husband’s property, but the house has been sold and they need to move. NO PLACE TO GO: Willemina Coxson, 80 “We were given the eviction letters in May and were told to be out by June. We have been looking for a place to stay but we can’t find a place that we as pensioners can afford. My ex-husband said he sold the place due to finances and his ill health,” Belinda explained. “They are busy renovating and building here, my one sister landed up in hospital because of the dust and rubble.”

The sisters even got scammed after paying a R2 500 deposit for an apartment. “This con artist drew up a lease and spoke all the nice words, even said there are cameras but he actually stole from us. He told us that we can pay him our current rent which is R2500 but everything was a lie. Every weekend he said that we were going to move out but we never did,” a bitter Belinda said. FRAIL AND SICKLY: Gertrude Dearhan, 75 “We are not on the government housing waiting list because we never had this problem, we previously lived with our family but now nobody wants to give us a place.