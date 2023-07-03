Mitchells Plain residents on Sunday awoke to news of an “abandoned” newborn found alive with her umbilical cord still attached to her. The word spread on community WhatsApp chat groups of the klein meisie who was apparently found abandoned in Lost City.

Tafelsig East Neighbourhood Watch member Stella Cornelissen said she immediately went to the scene. “I got there and a woman was sitting on a chair with the baby in her arms,” she explained. “She said the newborn was abandoned, so we went to the [Mitchells Plain] M.O.U.

“When we got there the baby was examined and found to be healthy, they also said by the looks of the umbilical cord she is around three days old. BABY ABANDONED IN: Lost City “We then went back to the area and asked around about a recent pregnancy where the mommy did not return home with the baby. “It turns out that there was a girl at the same house where the child was allegedly abandoned that recently gave birth.

“We went to the house and found the mother without her baby and afterwards learnt that the ‘abandoned baby’ in fact belonged to her,” Cornelissen added. Police were notified, while Cornelissen is relieved that they were able to help the infant and her mother. “I stood in tears at the M.O.U. The whole team did, everyone wanted to see her, she is just so beautiful,” Cornelissen added.

IN SAFE HANDS: Tafelsig East Watch member Stella Cornelissen with the baby Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the baby was handed over to social services for care until further notice. He said the child was not abandoned but the matter is the result of a family squabble. “After the mother of the child was interviewed by a member of social services it was found that it’s the mother-in-law who is claiming that the baby is not her grandchild, and claiming that the mother abandoned the child,” Van Wyk said.

“The mother has an alternative address because she does not want to go back to the house and stay with her mother-in-law. “The social worker is taking the mother to the alternative address in Khayelitsha.” He said no criminal charges were laid against the mother as there is no evidence of any wrongdoing.