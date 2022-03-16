A dom skelm has been arrested after he was caught sleeping on the job in a car that he allegedly broke into on Monday morning in Palmview, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a statement by Arrive Alive, the man was attempting to steal valuables inside the car when he seemingly decided on a brief shut eye, which led to his arrest.

“KZN VIP was alerted to this after the resident noticed his vehicle had been broken into. The suspect was detained by KZN VIP and handed over to SAPS,” they said.

Social media, as expected, did not hold back on the jokes about the alleged criminal sleeping on the job.

Many users have praised the car owner jokingly, insinuating that they might have used muthi.

Can you hook me up with the owner of that car, I want the muthi they are using. — LACOSTE (@Mapiwes) March 14, 2022

Can you hook me up with the owner of that car, I want the muthi they are using. — LACOSTE (@Mapiwes) March 14, 2022

Some have argued that “muthi” might be fast replacing car insurance.

I can imagine the flyers being printed right now:



No insurance? No problem



Lala ngoxolo aka "Lala-la" the traditional lullaby 🎶🎵🎶



For more more information, contact baba Mbaku pic.twitter.com/ZGJXcUheZa — Jimmy Whispers ⚓ (@monomyth_ivxx) March 14, 2022

Some have even shamed the country for its laziness, saying that “not even criminals respect their jobs”.

Even criminals don't respect their jobs nowadays, we doomed as a country😅 pic.twitter.com/KxO9v0hD8F — Okuhlekodwa👏🏾 (@KusaselihleNgu2) March 14, 2022

However, some users sympathised with the man amid all the jokes, arguing that he might have wanted to get caught. The users theorised that he might have needed a place to stay and thought prison would be his easiest bet.

He wanted to get caught because he knows once he’s behind bars he’ll get 3 meals a day, an education, a bed, blankets, tv and a gym. No need to work for anything. No amount of drugs would allow an addict to commit a crime and get caught LIKE THAT. — 🇿🇦LadyMayVee (@LadyMay_K) March 14, 2022

Muthi, tiredness, drugs, or planned? We do not know. What we do know is that he will have a tough time telling his new room mates how he got into prison.

IOL