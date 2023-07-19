A group of good-hearted men from De Novo just outside Kraaifontein spent their Mandela Day handing over a renovated home to an elderly woman. The men started the revamp two weeks ago and on Tuesday, surprised 84-year-old Martha Carolus.

The house received a new coat of paint, nuwe curtains and railings, burglar bars, a paved pathway with a plank bridge and new gates. The roof will be repaired when weather permits. GRATEFUL FOR GOOD DEED: Martha Carolus, 84, of Kraaifontein A grateful Martha, whose 54-year-old daughter Lolleen lives with her, said: “When you go to church every Sunday then God will put the right people on your path.”

Russel Kinnear said they had a fun time with the project. “My friend Roderick Opperman approached me and asked what we were doing for Mandela Day,” Russel said. “He suggested that we help Mrs Carolus as she had lost her husband recently and was a pensioner.

“The house was in a really bad state and we decided to revamp the house and make it a bit more comfortable for them inside and outside. “We also received donations and assistance from several people,” he added. INSIDE OUMA’S HOUSE: Martha Carolus Roderick Opperman, 62, commended everyone who came on board for the project.

“Everyone wanted to help from the bottom of their hearts,” he smiled. “We are hoping to do more for our community in the future. “Ouma Martha is a steadfast woman and never complains.