All you need is love and a lot of laughter. This is the advice the Petersens have for the younger generation, after celebrating 60 years of marital bliss this week.

Samuel Petersen, 83, could not stop looking at his sweetheart with puppy dog eyes as she spoke to the Daily Voice from inside their Lentegeur home on Tuesday. “He doesn’t talk much, I do most of the talking, you’ll see now…” 80-year-old Sophia begins as she recalls their younger days. “We decided to date when I was just 18 years old. That time it wasn’t still about making a first move, we just knew.”

Now six decades later, the diamond wedding anniversary couple share eight children, 21 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, “and the love is just as strong”, adds Sophia, 80. TRUE LOVE: Loved-up couple celebrating. Pictures: Tracy-Lyn Ruiters The couple, who celebrated the occasion with their family on Sunday, said they were gifted a new bed. “She asked for it…” Samuel joked.

“Yes, al rol ons so af die kant, cause the bed is high,” Sophia sarcastically responds. Gently placing her hand on her hubby’s leg, she continues: “That’s what also kept us together for so long, we talk and make jokes, we never go to bed angry at each other and most importantly, we never forget that we are friends.” The couple admits that being together for so long has taken work and dedication.

“Dis nie maklik nie. There are storms, but we remind each other of our vows, en bo alles het ons God. He is the one who always carries us through,” Sophia explains. Samuel quickly adds: “And I wouldn’t change one bit of her, even through those difficult moments, she is perfect, perfectly made for me, she is perfection.” The Petersens’ granddaughter Rochelle, 31, said her ouma and oupa’s love inspires the whole family, and is an example of what true love is.