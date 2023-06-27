Two Hanover Park laaities are lucky to be alive after coming under fire in the ongoing gang war that has the community gripped in fear. In the latest incident, nine-year-old Lucian Darvel was struck in the arm when he tried to protect his mom as a gunman opened fire in Rywood Walk last Thursday.

SHOOTING: Rywood Walk in Hanover Park Lee-Ann, 34, claimed her family is traumatised after she was forced to put herself in the line of fire to ensure her children were safe. “It is so sad what happened. I was standing outside with my children just before 7pm and I sent my daughter to the neighbour to ask for a little washing powder when we heard the first skoot go off,” she explained. “I immediately got the children into the house but I was worried about my daughter who had just gone to the neighbour and went to shout for her to stay inside because they were shooting, but I did not see Lucian run out behind me.”

The Grade 2 learner from Athwood Primary School was worried about his mom and ran after her to make sure she was safe, and that was when he was struck. Traumatised: Lucian Darvel The gunman fired more skote and a bullet ricocheted off a street pole and hit Lucian. “My friend rushed him to Heideveld Hospital where they said the bullet entered his arm from the back. Luckily it did not hit his bones or veins and went straight through,” Lee-Ann said.

“The detectives were here but we don’t know the shooter. He was wearing black and the whole area is dark at night the way they steal the cables. “I am just happy Lucian is alive, because this could have been worse.” Less than 24 hours later, another youngster was shot while waiting for his aunty in Agulhas Court.

The family of Zaydene-Lee Adams, 17, said he was rushed to an emergency operation after being struck in the lung and abdomen. EMERGENCY OPERATION: Zaydene-Lee Adams.PICTURES: SUPPLIED A 59-year-old relative, who asked not to be named, explained the teen was waiting between Agulhas and Blinkwater courts when skollies opened fire. “It was terrible. We were inside the house when we heard the skote go off. They came to tell us that Zaydene was shot and we ran there,” the relative said.

“He was waiting for his aunty when they just started shooting. They shot him in the lung and in his stomach and he was rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital where they removed the bullets and they told us he is recovering. “Zaydene is friends with the wrong people and that is gangsters who grew up in the court. “It’s because of bad company; we are all living in fear because they don’t even care anymore who they shoot.”