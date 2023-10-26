A bright young innovator from Eerste River has invented a machine that will ensure you never run out of loo paper in public toilets again. In an effort to address the widespread issue of insufficient toilet paper in public loo, the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists participant embarked on a mission to invented a paper recycling machine that not only solves this problem, but also tackles larger concerns.

Mujaahid Abdullah Gaidien, 13, from Spurwing Primary School, aimed to save money by producing cost-effective products, preserving trees, and leaving a green footprint for a sustainable future. CONGRATS: Mujaahid, Saleem, Judelle.Picture supplied “I designed and created a paper recycling machine which recycles old, wasted paper and converts it into new clean products,” he said. “I personally have experienced going to public restrooms where there was little to no toilet paper, which is very annoying and embarrassing.

“This inspired my paper recycling machine. “I am very fond of challenges and goals, and participating at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) in Boksburg was one of my most difficult challenges, but I persevered.” At the ISF, Ekurhuleni Drums & Containers introduced the Shanice Francis Memorial Award,recognising a project that showcased a fresh perspective on waste management.

This local small business, led by Saleem and Judelle Shaik, is a staunch advocate of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI) education. In honour of his research project, Mujaahid was presented with a kwaai laptop, celebrating his commitment to sustainability and technological advancement. “Winning the award felt amazing. I was so overjoyed, and could not believe how far I've come,” said the Grade 7 learner, who also bagged a silver medal at the ISF.

SLIMMETJIE: Mujaahid Abdullah Gaidien, 13, from Spurwing Primary.Picture supplied “My favourite part of the Eskom Expo was making new friends from various places. I also enjoyed the judging process and the food,” he added. Mujaahid, who loves playing soccer and chess, says he wants to pursue a career in mechanical or software engineering. Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty said: “Mujaahid’s innovation shows us that responsible actions for a sustainable future are not always complex and costly.