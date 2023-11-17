A Frenchman took hiking to the next level when he walked all the way to Cape Town. Valentin Gain, 24, made the 12 400 km journey within 16 months, trekking from his hometown of Landeronde on France’s Atlantic coast to the Mother City.

He tells the Daily Voice: “I live in a small village in the western part of France. The trip was aimed to see different ways of living, different thinking and cultures. I wanted to see how people are surviving who are not fortunate enough.” WHAT A VIEW: Valentin takes a break in the Sahara Desert. Pictures supplied Valentin says with no training or experience, he planned his route carefully. His route and progress could be tracked on the Polarsteps app. Of his great journey, he explains: “I travelled through 19 countries, I just went through France and Spain in Europe, and then travelled through most of the African countries.

“I found that in the villages people don’t have a lot of money but many of them know a lot of things about their environment and can feed themselves. “In the cities, it is more difficult, because there are still poor people and it is difficult to survive. You can be poor with money but rich in other ways.” Valentin left his hometown with 3000 euros in his pocket and would sleep in friendly villages, at police stations and even churches.

He adds: “In the villages, I would go see the chief and ask for shelter. In the towns, I would go to Catholic churches and I also had my tent.” The best of his trek was spending two weeks in the rain forests of Cameroon. However, he also had several setbacks, including falling ill, explaining: “I got sick a lot because of Malaria and my body isn’t used to the food and the water [in Africa].

“There was also one night when I slept on the ground in Namibia and I woke up to a hyena licking my feet!” Valentin says he never felt in danger from people, “but sometimes I would put myself in danger by climbing up mountains”. He says he spent Christmas and New Year in Conakry, Guinea.

GREAT TREK: Valentin Gain, 24, from France. Picture: Supplied. He now longs to return home to his family and friends and is appealing for assistance, saying: “The only solution is to take a plane. “If some people are going to the north of Africa or any country in Europe with a cargo plane, I could go in the cargo hold. “I was looking for some sponsorship and I could do some social media videos for them.”