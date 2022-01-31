Fifteen Mitchells Plain golden oldies were treated to a special lunch on Saturday, by two other pensioners who hosted the event out of their own pockets.

Organisers Magdalene Damon, 65, and Lorraine Evertse, 68, from Rocklands, run a feeding scheme which caters for hundreds of people.

The scheme is run three days a week either from their homes or their mobile soup kitchen.

The oumas say they have a passion for looking after the elderly and children, but are extra concerned for about 15 oues van dae.

HEARTWARMING: Oumas and oupas attended lunch at a house in Rocklands

They say these pensioners are very lonely as they have no family to see to them.

“This specific group of people have different challenges as they sit here today,” says Aunty Lorraine.

PASSION: Magdalene, Lorraine

“Some have families who live too far away to visit them and some of them live alone without any family.

“We wanted to have this lunch for Christmas but due to the new Covid variant that surfaced, we were delayed.

“We have been giving them hampers for a while already but the lunch was the first, they appreciated it so much,” adds Lorraine.

The ladies also go out to feed mense in other areas in Mitchells Plain, serving up hearty meals.

On Saturday the special guests enjoyed a lekker plate of chops, chicken, rice and veggies, followed by dessert and a sweet treat to take home, plus sanitiser.

A grateful John Roman said: “This invitation was a surprise, I’m not always invited out, so this was really special.”

Patrick Basson said he enjoyed the lunch: “I enjoyed my afternoon, having fellowship with these other seniors... I am so happy I was invited.”

Resident Melissa Miller opened up her home to host the elderly and says it was heartwarming: “They needed space and I didn’t hesitate to offer my yard.

“This is a true blessing to witness the elderly serving the elderly.”

