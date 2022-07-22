A man has been arrested for beating his girlfriend to a pulp because she visited a friend. Yamkela Sikhafungana, 26, had been in a relationship with the 35-year-old suspect for three years and apparently had a curfew to be home every night.

The mom of one would often be locked in their shack so she couldn’t see other people. Last Friday she visited a friend but failed to return to her Nkanini home in Khayelitsha. LIVED IN FEAR: Yamkela before attack Her sister Yonela, 28, explains: “She said she couldn’t go home because she realised it was too late and was scared that he would beat her up.

“She stayed over, the following morning she found out that he burnt all her clothes and that scared her even more. “The whole day the man was begging her to go home and promised he wouldn’t do anything to her.” Yonela tells the Daily Voice the next day the boyfriend called her to say Yamkela was missing and that he was worried about her.

“I didn’t even know she had gone home. I went to look for her and even called all her friends and then she texted me and I told her what the suspect told me. ACT OF RAGE: Yamkela’s cellphone was smashed and bent during the attack. Picture: Facebook “When she didn’t reply, I told her boyfriend that I received a text from her but her phone was then switched off.” She says on Monday while she was at work, she asked someone to go to the suspect’s shack to check if her sister was home yet.

“The person informed me that my sister had been hurt, the suspect beat her badly,” says Yonela. “He broke her nose and damaged the veins under her eyes and she will go for an operation next week.” SAVAGE ATTACK: Victim Yamkela Sikhafungana, 26. Picture: Facebook She says her sister was rushed to hospital while the suspect went on the run.

“I found out that at the time he called me on Sunday, he was busy assaulting her and locked her in the shack and would not let her go.” Yonela says she didn’t know that her sister was in an abusive relationship. “In all the years they’ve been together, she never told us that he was like that.