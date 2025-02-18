THE State is set to oppose the release of a Belhar cop who was busted packaging cocaine in a pella pos over the weekend. Sergeant Cornel Jaars, 41, made his first appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday after he was busted by his own colleagues conducting a drug raid on Saturday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirms Jaars appeared in court and says: “I can confirm that he appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on charges of drug possession and firearm related charges. “The bail hearing was rolled over to Tuesday [today] and the State will be opposing his bail application.” Belhar Community Police Forum (CPF) spokesperson, Shireen Nordien, says the community is shocked at the arrest.

The cocaine stash found Belhar She says: “The Belhar Community experienced shock and surprise when the news about a Belhar SAPS detective was arrested for cocaine. “The Belhar CPF is still awaiting a briefing from the station management. Although we are disappointed that a SAPS member from Belhar Police Station was arrested, we welcome the arrest if the detective is involved in any criminal activity. The legal system must run its course.” The arrest of Jaars sent tongues wagging in the South African Police Service (SAPS) as his colleagues shared pictures of his arrest as he arrived at Delft Police Station.

At the time, a Daily Voice source explained cops executing the raid got a helse skrik when they found his police ID card during the search. The source explains: “There are drug posse in that area run by two gangs namely the Sexy Boys and the Junior Mafias. “I don’t know who that house belongs to in Navara Street that he was caught in but they were uitgeskud by the members of Operation Restore.

“They caught him swaaing af pakkies of cocaine and he had a scale and alles. “They found his police ID and that is when they realised they are busy arresting one of their own. “The manne were laughing because there have long been allegations about that sergeant and now here he is uitgevang...”