Some unlit candles in coffee mugs along with a kettle on a counter top, during a power outage on the west rand. Johannesburg. Picture: Karen Sandison Eskom will be implementing varying stages of load shedding until Wednesday. The latest announcement comes after five power stations were taken off-line for repairs. “Since Saturday, two generation units at Arnot, a single unit each at Camden, Duvha and Kendal power stations were taken off-line for repairs. The return to service of a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations have been delayed while a unit each at Duvha and Lethabo power stations were returned to service,” Eskom said in a short statement on Sunday.

It added that breakdowns amounted to 15 215 megawatts of generating capacity while 5 199MW was out of service for planned maintenance. Picture: Eskom "Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented at 5am – 4pm daily, while Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented nightly at 4pm – 5am on both Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 5am – 4pm, followed by Stage 3 load shedding at 4pm – 5am. A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur," said Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha. Meanwhile, rolling blackouts and subsequent water outages as a result of damage to pumps, continues to wreak havoc on business.