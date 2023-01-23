Load shedding is going nowhere slowly. South Africa has been placed on a permanent state of Stage 2 or Stage 3 load shedding for at least the next three years as sukkeling utility Eskom implements its krag recovery plan.

Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana said on Sunday that the board met as much as 50 times over the last 112 days to discuss and contribute to the urgent power plan. #LoadsheddingUpdate

2 generating units at Tutuka Power Station were shut down during the night, while the return to service of an Arnot Power Station unit has been delayed, further reducing available capacity. Loadshedding will be maintained at Stage 3 until 16:00 on Monday — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 23, 2023 Eskom also confirmed that chances of Stage 8 load shedding had been reduced although a total blackout was still on the cards. Eskom called a media briefing on Sunday morning to provide an update on the current system challenges.

Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented at 16:00 - 05:00.

Eskom will publish a full update during the afternoon. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 23, 2023 He said that Eskom was named the Global Energy Utility Company of the Year in 2001 and it aimed to return to its glory days. However, he warned that the execution of the power recovery plan will not happen in a short period of time.

He assured that Eskom, which celebrates 100 years in existence in March, does have the ability to fix its challenges. “The challenges at Eskom are not insurmountable,” Makwana said. “While the country has been experiencing high stages of load shedding in recent times, the current recovery plan aims to reduce those stages.”