As load shedding continues to cripple the country, insurance companies have seen a 250% increase in claims related to power surges in the last year. Soraya Felix from Mitchells Plain was forced to give up her employment to care for her cancer-stricken husband Mo-ain.

“I began to sell ice cream to make enough money for bread and electricity for the week. But I have experienced that my ice cream is not freezing, but becoming like milkshake, and if it freezes again it is not the same quality and is watery. “I was forced to close my business when the four-hourly load shedding started. Now we are living off our children’s grants and it is often not enough to carry us through the month.” Nadine Williams runs a cake baking and decorating businesses in Strandfontein known as the Curvy Cakery.

“I can’t take on too many cake orders anymore or I will sit with melted cakes. I don’t sleep at night because I have to work until the early morning to make sure my customers’ cakes are done on time. This is my only source of income,” she added. Bettersure Financial Consultants spokesperson Carla Oberholzer said recent statistics confirmed there was a crisis. “From the statistics, it is clear the percentage of claims related to power surges increased by 250% from 2021 to 2022. Power surge-related claims, as a percentage of total claims, have increased from 2% in January 2021 to 5% in January 2022 and to 8% in January 2023.”