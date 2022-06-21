After three weeks of no disruptions, South Africans will once again be left in the dark this week, at least until Thursday. Eskom on Monday announced that it will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding every day from 5pm until at least Thursday evening, due to a shortage in generation capacity.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said there was currently 5 232MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 202MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns, reports IOL. “Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained, with an elevated risk of load shedding in the coming weeks,” he said. South Africans have been urged to use electricity sparingly, especially between 5am and 9am in the mornings and 4pm and 10pm in the evenings by switching off all non-essential items and reducing their use of electricity in order to help limit the impact of shortages.