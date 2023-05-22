Sam Smith and Lloyiso were trending throughout last week Wednesday after Lloyiso was omgekrap by a fan comparing him to the British singer, when responding to a tweet of his from Tuesday. It all started when the fan tweeted: “@Lloyiso_rsa is like the African Sam Smith.”

After seemingly interpreting the comparison as a slight, the 24-year-old South African singer responded, “I’m gonna block you”. I’m gonna block you 😕 https://t.co/s4gQS7uKrm — Lloyiso (@Lloyiso_rsa) May 17, 2023 The tweep tried to clarify that he meant it as a compliment. No sir,meant no disrespect,I meant ur genre and how good u https://t.co/FPbe8vyYef your music man📌📌 — K.O.H.N (@kohnthechairman) May 17, 2023 Another user responded with a screenshot of a tweet from 2019 in which Lloyiso had said: “I wanna be like Sam Smith.”

As the screenshot started to become widely shared, Lloyiso clarified what he had meant by that: “Like and a version of are 2 different things, it’s an inferiority complex to say ‘African version’ of any artist. BRITISH STAR: Sam Smith “I’m a big fan of Sam smith and ‘like’ him I want to be great! This mentality needs to stop.”