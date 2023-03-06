A group of pensioners living at the Matroosfontein Cottages says they are being overrun by rotte en kokkerotte. According to Vicky Goodman, 72, the facility's cleaners aren't doing their jobs while their complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

“Hulle doen nie hulle werk nie, why do they get paid? We must sweep the gange. “The toilets and stuff don't get cleaned properly, they just make the mop full of Jeyes Fluid and wipe and that's that,” she says. OVERRUN: Matroosfontein Cottages. She says that they have visited Ward Councillor Charles Esau multiple times but have not received assistance.

“I was at the ward councillor about the things happening here, I am upset, you can go with a problem but he doesn't do anything.” REQUEST: Baths aren’t safe anymore. When the Daily Voice visited the home, residents also complained about rats and cockroaches, and their difficulty using the toilets and baths. Radha Abrahams, 65, says: “Hier is gevaarlik baie peste. Here are big ones and the place needs a fumigation, it is very uncomfortable because you’ll just see one run in your room.”

UNSAFE: Radha Abrahams, 65. Waleed Bezuidenhout, 76, adds that the baths aren't safe for some of the seniors: “People have been requesting showers for years but there's been no feedback.” TOUGH: Waleed Bezuidenhout. Aunty Bali, an 85-year-old woman who has been living there for the past 25 years, says that she has begged for years for a toilet in her room. “This will be my 26th year here and I have asked and asked for a toilet but this place doesn't have a boss,” she says.

The aunty recently injured herself while relieving herself in her room. "I wouldn't have had to take the emmer out if there was a toilet in here,” she adds. Matroosfontein resident and caregiver, Joy Farmer, says the ward councillor is useless.

“We had a power failure and four of the seniors were hungry and went to the ward councillor but he told them he can't do anything as they must go to their family. “What saddens me is that when I came with a petition to say that we get poor service delivery from him, he found out and banned me from coming here and helping the seniors.” But Esau claims Joy is using the ou mense against him.

FEEDBACK: Charles Esau. “Not everybody is happy with her actions, she came in here without permission and she stirred trouble here in this facility,” he explained. He says when he came into power he made several changes to the home. “When I came here there was no security, you can see there's 24-hour security now. We have janitors here now.

“We are in discussion to put toilets in some of these rooms. We had meetings and stuff but we are also waiting for feedback,” he adds. The City of Cape Town said residents should contact the office of the Area Housing Coordinator for assistance. “This complex is supervised by a City Area Manager, who is responsible for the building maintenance, as and when required by tenants.