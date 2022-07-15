A family has been left shattered after two little cousins perished in a mysterious fire in Nyanga. Simnikiwe Qotyeni, six, and three-year-old Thandolwethu Pefile died tragically on Wednesday night.

Their heartbroken mothers, Vuyokazi Pefile and Nonkoliseko Qotyeni, 22, say the little girls were in the bedroom when the fire started. “I was in bed with Simnikiwe and my other child and then all of a sudden there was a fire. It was not even load shedding, we had that hours earlier,” Nonkoliseko explains. “I got up and took my five-year-old son and then went outside and my sister did the same with one of her children.

“When I went back, I couldn’t get into the room because the flames were very big.” GRIEF: Nonkoliseko Qotyeni, 22 Her eldest sister Zikhona Pefile tells the Daily Voice they had to listen as Simnikiwe screamed for help. “I jumped out of the bed because I knew that she was serious. I could hear how hysterical she sounded.

“When I asked where Simnikiwe was, I heard her scream and she was on the burning bed. “My brother had a bucket filled with water and he threw it on the bed but that worsened the blaze. It was like he added fuel to the fire,” she explains. “The flames were bigger and we had to run out of the house.”

HORROR: Zikhona Pefile She says they went to the bedroom and broke the window, so they could put the fire out. “Thandolwethu was unresponsive, we didn’t hear her scream and we suspect that she died of smoke inhalation. They both died in that bedroom.” The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermain Carelse says they were alerted at 10.48pm to a house alight in Emms Drive, Nyanga, on Wednesday.

“Crews from Gugulethu and Epping attended to the scene and the caller reported that there were children inside the dwelling. BURNT-OUT: Home in Emms Drive, Nyanga “Upon arrival, it was found that the fire was already extinguished and that is when the discovery of the two bodies was made in the bedroom. “Two minors sustained fatal burn wounds and the scene was handed over to SAPS just before 11.30pm.”