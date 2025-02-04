VICTIMS of the Listeriosis outbreak of 2017 are finally being compensated for their suffering. Over a thousand cases of the food-borne disease were reported by mense who had eaten Enterprise Foods products, most notably their popular polony.

The bacteria that causes the illness, which causes severe gastrointestinal problem, as well as sepsis, meningitis and encephalitis, was traced back to a Polokwane facility. There were also 216 tragic deaths, which made the outbreak the world’s deadliest, according to Reuters. Now after a long legal battle involving Enterprise owners, Tiger Brands, has made a significant advance in the ongoing listeriosis class action by agreeing to provide interim payments to individuals facing urgent medical needs.

This development comes amidst a protracted legal battle as the first stage of the class action unfolds, during which liability has yet to be established. In late October 2024, Tiger Brands revealed that their attorneys have been engaged in discussions with the plaintiffs’ legal team to facilitate relief for qualifying individuals requiring immediate assistance. This move, although made without an established legal obligation, aims to address compelling medical circumstances faced by the claimants, illustrating a compassionate response during a challenging time.

Tjaart Kruger, CEO of Tiger Brands, said even though liability has not yet been determined and Tiger Brands has no legal obligation to provide interim relief at this stage in the class action, the interim advance payment to a number of claimants with urgent needs recognises the debilitating circumstances in which they find themselves. He said: “Where the company has been provided with required information and documentation to enable decision-making in the process, we will act swiftly. Today’s announcement represents an important milestone.” The class action, which is being managed in two stages is still at the first stage during which liability is to be determined by the court.