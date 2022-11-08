WARNING: Audio contains foul language A Heinz Park rapper is fighting for his life after he was shot by “jealous gangsters” while performing on Sunday.

Alrenzo “Renzie Dogg” Abrahams was admitted to Groote Schuur Hospital with a bullet lodged in his neck. The father of two was walking to his girlfriend’s home when he heard a beat and stopped to rap. Witnesses say the skollies who shot him first listened to the freestyle rap before attacking him.

BATTLE: Alrenzo hospitalised at Groote Schuur His best friend and bandmate Ayaan “Nate K9” Stuurman tells the Daily Voice that because they are not involved in gangsterism, they have become targets. “When he was shot he was in a territory where he is not wanted,” says Ayaan. “But he took it like he is not a gangster, so he won’t stay away from anywhere.

"When he was shot he was in a territory where he is not wanted," says Ayaan. "But he took it like he is not a gangster, so he won't stay away from anywhere.

"He was busy rapping to this instrumental so they were also there listening as if they don't have a problem with him," he adds. "They decided to shoot him while he was just there making music." The distraught tjommie says Alrenzo didn't fear walking anywhere.

“That tells you that even though he saw them, he never had a problem with them because he is not involved in gangsterism. “He was at the Lentegeur Hospital before he was transferred,” Ayaan explains. “I spoke to him and he explained to me what happened and later his sister called me and told me that he was struggling to breathe.

“He had to be put on life support so the swelling in his neck can come down.” Ayaan says that the gangsters are jealous of them and their music. “I know that I have a gang bullet waiting for me but I will not run away. They are jealous because we chose this path.

“They have been gunning for us and this shooting comes as we are preparing to audition to go to Turkey ... we stand a good chance of winning.” He says Alrenzo has made a mark in his neighbourhood since he was in high school. BULLET IN NECK: Alrenzo ‘Renzie Dogg’ Abrahams “He’s been making music since 2015, and he’s always spoken about uplifting the community,” Ayaan adds.