A lioness escaped while being transported by its owner in the North West. The big cat was in a container on the back of a Ford bakkie.

Police said the vehicle drove along Beesdam Road between Stella and Tlakgameng, on Wednesday. The owner only realised she had escaped when they reached Tlakgameng. In recent weeks, two tigers were also on the loose in Gauteng. On January 13, Sheba escaped from captivity and attacked animals and a man. She was later found and euthanised.