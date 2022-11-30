Controversial politician Andile Lili made his first appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, for allegedly assaulting the female principal of Enkanini Primary. The incident allegedly happened last week during a heated argument at the school.

A source close to the palie tells the Daily Voice that she now fears for her life. “She was assaulted when she was trying to find out what the problem was that Lili had with her,” the source reveals. “And when she stood tall she was assaulted, along with a male teacher who was trying to find out what the reason for the hostility was,” the woman adds.

More on this Lack of class: Poo-flinging politician to appear in court for alleged klap on palie

The ANC leader in the Western Cape, who is also a member of the provincial parliament, was taken into custody on Thursday. The case has now been postponed to January 27 for further investigations. Lili, who has accused the palie of treating staff badly and coming late for work, insists that he did niks wrong.

“I still maintain that I didn’t assault anyone,” Lili explains. “This is all fabricated and is a smear campaign, the court will decide on who is telling the truth.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond explains that Lili and the palie have been sitting vas for months.