An Atlantis ou who stole diesel worth R500 000 from Eskom has been released on R50 000 bail after being busted by his employer. Angelo Gysman, plant operator at the Ankerlig power station in Atlantis, was nabbed after an internal investigation was launched by the power utility after a tank filled with diesel left the plant.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani says the 40-year-old man was caught while being suspended from work after Eskom piemped him to the police. THEFT: Ankerlig power station. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) “Gysman was arrested while at home during his suspension,” she says. “Through internal investigations, it was established that the plant operator permitted a vehicle to collect the stolen diesel from the site.

“He declared the diesel tanker empty and that all diesel had been offloaded, whereas it was not.” Hani says the matter was referred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State team based in Bellville for further probing which led to the arrest of the plant operator a month after Eskom laid a complaint for the theft of diesel. Gysman made his first appearance in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court this week after spending Christmas in the mang.

BUST: Angelo Gysman is accused of diesel theft. He was represented by advocate Bruce Hendricks, who says the Hawks indicated they wanted to oppose a bail application as they were investigating a fuel theft syndicate. “However, the court allowed for a bail hearing to go ahead and he was granted R50 000 bail as the charge is theft and a Schedule 1 offence,” says Hendricks. “They also claimed that he had links to the Clever Kids gang in Manenberg due to a small ‘CK’ tjappie below his ankle, but could not prove that he is an active gang member.”

EXPENSIVE: Diesel pump. Illustration image Hani confirms: “The matter has been postponed to 24 February for further investigation and [Gysman] was released on R50 000 bail.” Meanwhile, Eskom announced Stage 4 load shedding with immediate effect on Wednesday. The power utility said this followed the breakdown of four generating units.