A Mitchells Plain man’s dream of playing on beaches of Brazil is within reach. Portlands resident Fabian Viljoen says he and his partner Frans Ledwaba qualified to represent Mzansi in Rio come November at the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Beach Tennis World Cup but they are in need of funds as their team is currently without a sponsor.

“My partner and I qualified for the world championships after finishing third at the nationals in June,” he explains. “The team consists of four men and four women with one member from each side serving as a reserve. “I have been selected as the reserve while Frans will serve as one of the three main men.”

The 40-year-old said he first played beach tennis in 2019 and is now ranked eighth in the country while he has an extensive background in sport which includes playing volleyball and tennis from a young age and coaching in both sports, as well as wheelchair tennis. “From the first time I started playing beach tennis, I just felt like it was where I belonged because it was tennis at another level.” Fabian says the game is played with a 1.7 metres high net while teams of two stand on opposing sides equipped with beach tennis racquets hitting a specially designed ball for the sport.

EYE ON THE PRIZE: Portlands resident Fabian Viljoen in action “The racquets can be made from either fibre-glass, carbon fibre or kevlar while they can cost between R700 for a starter model up to R4 000 for your professional makes. “The ball is similar to a tennis ball but is lighter while the game sort of mixes different skills from other sports like tennis, badminton and volleyball.” In order to book their ticket to Brazil, Fabian said he and Frans will require between R50 000 to R60 000.