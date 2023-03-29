A young man died tragically when a fire ripped through his family home in Uitsig on Monday night as he went to visit his ouma. The hartseer family of Athan Taylor, 23, were left traumatised as his charred remains were removed.

He had fallen asleep in his aunt’s Wendy house in Disa Street when it caught alight. His family was treated for smoke inhalation as they tried to get into the burning house to save him. SUFFER: Damage done to the Disa Street Wendy house caused by Monday’s fire. Aunt Monique Taylor, 35, could not hold back her tears as she described the events.

“Athan lives with his mother in Wesbank and came to visit his ouma and the family. “He was such a pleasant and respectful child that was always just at home. “He came here on Monday night for a visit and he decided to sleep over.

“I was inside the main house with my mother and two girls because my mother is ill and I want to be close to care for her,” she says. Monique says shortly before 11pm, her elderly mother woke her up screaming that there was a fire. “Before we went to sleep he still came in to greet and said he is going to sleep in the Wendy house. He assured ouma he would lock up.

“I fell asleep and then not even an hour later, my mother called me to say there was a fire. “I ran out but the flames were everywhere. “We did not hear him shout and we think he may have breathed in the smoke in his sleep.

“I kicked the door because I could see the latch was on and it was locked from the inside and I was bang he was in the fire.” SCENE: Searching the rubble. Monique says her worst fears were confirmed when she asked a firefighter to check for Athan. “I told him, please look, I think there was someone inside, and when the fire was done, he looked and told me that there is a body,” the sobbing woman says.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the call for help before 11pm. “A single structure was completely destroyed and an adult male was found deceased. “Three persons suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated on scene.”