by Isaac Cloete
A MAN from a border town between South Africa and Namibia has been sentenced to life in the mang for raping his daughter.
The pa, 40-year-old Frans “Worssous” Louw, was found guilty by the Pofadder Regional Court of sexually assaulting his 11-year-old meisiekind over a number of years
The court heard that the raping started before 2019. During this period the accused assaulted his stepdaughter, when her mother was at work or asleep.
On one occasion the perpetrator was caught in the act by the victim’s brother in 2019 and the matter was then reported to the police.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Sam said: “The meticulous investigations of Detective Sergeant Rowen Nortje and Regional court prosecutor Basil “The Jaguar” Kock (regional court prosecutor), was the reason that the father got the sentence.”
The court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment for rape and declared him unfit to possess a firearm. It was also instructed that his name be recorded in the national register for sex offenders.
A councillor in the area anonymously that the world is so wreed.
Meanwhile, the Northern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Koliswa Otola and her management welcomed the life imprisonment sentence.
Otola also praised the prosecution and investigating teams led by Kock and Nortjé for their thorough and meticulous investigation.
Otola once again reiterated that partnerships are key in the fight against GBV and the protection of children. Such partnerships, ensure the lifelong incarcerations of rapist like in this case.