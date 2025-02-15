A MAN from a border town between South Africa and Namibia has been sentenced to life in the mang for raping his daughter.

The pa, 40-year-old Frans “Worssous” Louw, was found guilty by the Pofadder Regional Court of sexually assaulting his 11-year-old meisiekind over a number of years

The court heard that the raping started before 2019. During this period the accused assaulted his stepdaughter, when her mother was at work or asleep.

On one occasion the perpetrator was caught in the act by the victim’s brother in 2019 and the matter was then reported to the police.