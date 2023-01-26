A hartseer mother from Hanover Park says her son’s death will not be in vain as his bone marrow and body tissue will be donated to help save lives. Tyrese Abrahams died in hospital after he was stabbed by alleged members of the Dollar Kids gang on Sunday.

The 21-year-old was reportedly first assaulted with bricks by two men before one stabbed him several times. At the time, his mom Fiona said: “They know he’s not a gangster. He did nothing to them.” Wednesday, Fiona said her son can save lives even in death: “Vir my is hy ‘n hero. They asked me and I agreed because he can save lots of people.”

She told the Daily Voice that the mense at the Salt River Mortuary explained to her that some of her son’s tissue, bone marrow and skin will be used. “His skin can help fire victims, they asked for the bone marrow and tissue and not his other organs because he was already dead,” she said. HIS KILLERS AT LARGE: Tyrese Abrahams beaten and stabbed Health Department spokesperson Marika Champion said that there is a representative of Vitanova Tissue Bank at both the Salt River and Tygerberg Forensic Pathology Service, whose function it is to raise awareness regarding tissue donation among the staff and the deceased’s families.

“This is an entirely voluntary process, if a family is willing to donate,” she explained. “This process is facilitated by Vitanova Tissue Bank and works independently of the Forensic Pathology Service.” She added that counselling is also provided to families.

Fiona said she will always remember Tyrese as a respectful young man with a bright future ahead of him. “For me, my baby could never stay upset and always greeted and said thank you. “Ons kon nou geskel het, but he was always forgiving.”