Long suffering motorists now have another option to buy their vehicle licences as Pick n Pay has introduced a renewal system.

According to the retail giant, the three-step process allows motorists to renew their vehicle licence without having to stand in long queues at traffic departments and post offices.

All you have to do is register, set up a profile online and then pay in store.

Licence renewal at Pick n Pay. File photo

The first step is to register with your cellphone number at the till or on the Pick n Pay Vehicle Licence Disc Online Renewal online portal (https://pnp.claimexpert.site/login).

Once on the portal, provide your details and set up your password to complete your profile.

A clear image of your ID document or card, a copy of your existing vehicle licence disc and proof of residence must be uploaded, along with the address where you would like the disc to be delivered.

Motorists will receive renewal notifications before their disc expired.

In the second step, you set up a payment on the portal and opt to pay in a Pick n Pay store, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, express stores and market stores.

“Your vehicle licence disc renewal payment will include the following, which is automatically added to your payment amount: the amount for the licence renewal, a licence disc renewal admin fee of R345 (including VAT) and a delivery fee of R99 (including VAT),” said Pick n Pay.

Outstanding fines can also be settled via this process to ensure your disc is renewed.

The disc will be delivered within 10 business days after your payment.

