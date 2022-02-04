Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that his department plans to introduce a new driving licence card in South Africa from October 2023, and it might even be valid for 10 years, instead of five.

“The new card will have advanced security features and meet international standards, which means it can also be used as an alternative form of identification,” Mbalula said.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, the Minister said that the current licence card would be phased out over a five-year period, meaning motorists would not need to scramble to renew their cards, reports IOL.

According to the Minister, the RTMC has appointed a panel of researchers to look into the matter and a decision on whether or not to extend the validity period will be based on the findings of this study.

Meanwhile, the department was working around the clock to get rid of the current backlog of drivers’ licence cards, caused by a broken machine.

The card machine was sent to Germany for repairs following a breakdown last year but is back in operation.

With the DLCA currently working 24-hour shifts, it is anticipated that the current backlog of 597 492 renewal applications awaiting cards will be cleared within four months.

The Minister did not extend the current grace period for expired cards beyond 31 March 2022.

This applies to cards that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021.

Those with licences that expired after the end of August will be required to apply for temporary licences.

[email protected]