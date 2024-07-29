Ninety-five Libyan nationals, arrested at a military facility in Mpumalanga on Friday, are expected to be deported once police investigations have been wrapped up. According to police minister Senzo Mchunu, the men were in the country illegally as there were violations picked up in their visa applications.

Mchunu on Saturday visited the site in White River, along with senior police management including national police commissioner, Fannie Masemola and Hawks head, Godfrey Lebeya. Mchunu said the men remain in police custody. Addressing the media, Mchunu said while the facility is legal in terms of Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) processes, investigations have revealed the activities carried out at the facility are not compliant with what is stated on the Psira documents.

Residents have also told police that the men terrorise the community, often robbing and assaulting people. On Friday, a multi-disciplinary team raided the facility. According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, they found military training equipment as well as licensed firearms.